Constitution Cannot Act On The Whims Of Imran Khan: Dr Afnan Ullah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 11:49 PM

Constitution cannot act on the whims of Imran Khan: Dr Afnan Ullah

Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Saturday said that the constitution of Pakistan cannot be controlled by the wishes of one person who is continuously violating it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Saturday said that the constitution of Pakistan cannot be controlled by the wishes of one person who is continuously violating it.

While talking to a private news channel, he said that the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been continuously challenging the writ of the state, creating political instability, chaos and anarchy in the country.

"Giving dictation to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is highly condemnable and would not be tolerated", he further added.

To a question, Senator Dr. Afnan advised that the PTI chief should correct his attitude instead of degrading the political traditions of the country.

"If Imran Khan considers himself a politician, then he should try to solve the political crisis by sitting with the political forces", he stated.

Regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies, the senator highlighted that due to security concerns and desperate economic situations, holding elections on 30th April would not be in national interests and would create more political instability and polarization in the society.

He questioned regarding the transparency in elections if held in phases, "No one would believe in the results of elections and this would further create another political crisis", he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

