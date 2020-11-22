UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constitution Clear About Rights Of Every Citizen: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:00 PM

Constitution clear about rights of every citizen: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the Constitution is clear about the rights of every citizen of any religion.

Addressing a press conference at Saint Anthony Hall Catholic Church here on Sunday, he said that it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that no citizen should be afraid of any group.

He said that the facts of the Peshawar incident would be brought to public, adding that no person or group would be allowed to take the law into his hands when the blasphemy law is intact.

He said that a letter had been written to all Islamic rulers to work for a unanimous law from the United Nations for the sanctity of all religious books and prophets.

"The world should come out of Islamophobia now," he added.

Ashrafi said that the government wanted to create such an environment in which non-Muslim citizens could play their active role for betterment of society.

He said that Hindu, Sikh, Christians and Muslims were burnt alive in India, but the government would never allow such incidents in Pakistan at any cost.

He said the prime minister had taken notice of the murder of a Qadiyani citizen in Nankana Sahib. He said that 295-C and blasphemy laws were made to address the blasphemous acts; therefore, a legal way should always be adopted by everyone.

He offered condolences on the demises of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He appealed to ulema to keep the children of madrasas away from politics and said that students of madrasas did not participate in the Peshawar gathering of the PDM.

He urged ulema to wait for a few days and avoid gatherings as coronavirus seconf wave was proving dangerous.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister World United Nations Blasphemy Middle East Nankana Sahib Sunday Church Muslim Christian All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Khadim Hussain Rizvi Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

36 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

36 minutes ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.