Constitution clear about rights of every citizen: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that the Constitution is clear about the rights of every citizen of any religion.

Addressing a press conference at Saint Anthony Hall Catholic Church here on Sunday, he said that it was vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that no citizen should be afraid of any group.

He said that the facts of the Peshawar incident would be brought to public, adding that no person or group would be allowed to take the law into his hands when the blasphemy law is intact.

He said that a letter had been written to all Islamic rulers to work for a unanimous law from the United Nations for the sanctity of all religious books and prophets.

"The world should come out of Islamophobia now," he added.

Ashrafi said that the government wanted to create such an environment in which non-Muslim citizens could play their active role for betterment of society.

He said that Hindu, Sikh, Christians and Muslims were burnt alive in India, but the government would never allow such incidents in Pakistan at any cost.

He said the prime minister had taken notice of the murder of a Qadiyani citizen in Nankana Sahib. He said that 295-C and blasphemy laws were made to address the blasphemous acts; therefore, a legal way should always be adopted by everyone.

He offered condolences on the demises of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi and mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif.

He appealed to ulema to keep the children of madrasas away from politics and said that students of madrasas did not participate in the Peshawar gathering of the PDM.

He urged ulema to wait for a few days and avoid gatherings as coronavirus seconf wave was proving dangerous.