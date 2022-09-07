UrduPoint.com

Constitution Custodian Of Minorities' Rights: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Constitution custodian of minorities' rights: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the constitution of Pakistan was the custodian of minorities' rights as the government was taking measures for their protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the constitution of Pakistan was the custodian of minorities' rights as the government was taking measures for their protection.

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Masjid Al Mustafa Johar Town, he said that during the last two years, there was not even a single fake case of blasphemy registered in Pakistan.

He said that with the passage of some times, a certain class of people gets mobilized to create chaos and anarchy in the country, adding that the government was not thinking about changing in blasphemy act 295-C.

He said that Pakistan army was the most popular in the people, adding that nothing was important to a nation than its homeland and religion.

He said that Pakistan had won the war against extremism and terrorism with the unity, adding that Pakistan political parties should not involve army in the political fight.

The SAPM said the political leadership should sit together on the prevailing flood situation and President Dr Arif Alvi should call the leadership of all parties whether political or religious on the situation of flood in the country.

He appealed to the people to help their brethren who were facing trouble in flood, addingthe government could not handle flood situation alone. Islamic world should help the countryin this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Army Flood Blasphemy Mosque All Government Unity Foods Limited Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Canadian envoy meets Maryam Nawaz

Canadian envoy meets Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood suspended a ..

Federal Minister Maulana Asad Mehmood suspended a top official of National Highw ..

2 minutes ago
 UK High Commissioner meets Chief Minister

UK High Commissioner meets Chief Minister

2 minutes ago
 Delaware Judge Denies Musk's Request to Delay Twit ..

Delaware Judge Denies Musk's Request to Delay Twitter Trial, But Adds Whistleblo ..

7 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Narrows by $10Bln to Reach Nearly ..

US Trade Deficit Narrows by $10Bln to Reach Nearly $71Bln in July - Gov't Data

7 minutes ago
 Steps will take for early rehabilitation of flood ..

Steps will take for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Administrator Karachi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.