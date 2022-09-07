Constitution custodian of minorities' rights: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the constitution of Pakistan was the custodian of minorities' rights as the government was taking measures for their protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the constitution of Pakistan was the custodian of minorities' rights as the government was taking measures for their protection.

Addressing a press conference here at Jamia Masjid Al Mustafa Johar Town, he said that during the last two years, there was not even a single fake case of blasphemy registered in Pakistan.

He said that with the passage of some times, a certain class of people gets mobilized to create chaos and anarchy in the country, adding that the government was not thinking about changing in blasphemy act 295-C.

He said that Pakistan army was the most popular in the people, adding that nothing was important to a nation than its homeland and religion.

He said that Pakistan had won the war against extremism and terrorism with the unity, adding that Pakistan political parties should not involve army in the political fight.

The SAPM said the political leadership should sit together on the prevailing flood situation and President Dr Arif Alvi should call the leadership of all parties whether political or religious on the situation of flood in the country.

He appealed to the people to help their brethren who were facing trouble in flood, addingthe government could not handle flood situation alone. Islamic world should help the countryin this regard, he added.