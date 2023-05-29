Constitution ensures basic rights to people: Tasneem Qureshi

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said the Constitution ensured all basic rights, including education, freedom of expression and religious practices, to the people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Industries and Production Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi on Monday said the Constitution ensured all basic rights, including education, freedom of expression and religious practices, to the people of the country.

"The 1973 Constitution binds the people of all the federating units and provides them with the opportunity to practise political activities freely," he added.

The SAPM was addressing an event "My constitution-guarantee of my freedom", held here in connection with the Golden Jubilee of the 1973 Constitution under the auspices of the Shaheed Bhutto Foundation in collaboration with the Sargodha Bar Association, a press release said.

He said the role of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto would be remembered forever for framing the Constitution.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Shaheed Zulfikar Foundation Asif Khan, Sargodha Bar Association President Zafer Yasin and Vice President Miss Sadia Sajad Sheikh, Dr Ibrar Zahoor Bhatti of the University of Sargodha also addressed the event.