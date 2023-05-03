UrduPoint.com

Constitution Ensures Protection Of Individuals' Rights: Federal Minister For Law And Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar on Wednesday said that the Constitution was fundamental document which ensured protection of the rights of every individual living in the country

He expressed these views while addressing the Inter-University Bilingual Declamation Competition ceremony organized by the Higher education Commission in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He said that the youth were future and they were the architects of the nation.

The constitution kept country united and the system of the country worked according to the constitution, he added.

The law makers framed the constitution keeping in view the needs of the society he said, adding the purpose of celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the constitution was to make the youth aware about it, he added.

He said that the supremacy of the constitution strengthened democratic traditions.

He said that the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairman of the Senate decided to organize the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, which was a very good initiative.

The minister said that in the first 50 years after the establishment of the country, there were many dark periods and two Martial Laws. The nation had fought a long war against terrorism, he added.

He said that the the constitution was framed keeping in view the geographical, religious, political, social and linguistic situation of the country.

He said that the UK constitution was not written but was based on tradition.

"Our framers created a perfect constitution that suits our lives," the minister added.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the preamble of the constitution of Pakistan was a comprehensive summary which governed the entire constitution.

He said that minorities had all kinds of complete freedom in the constitution.

The constitution protected not only religion but also culture, he added.

He said that the protection of fundamental human rights was also ensured in the constitution.

Article 4 of the constitution provided comprehensive coverage of personal liberties that not only protected Pakistanis but everyone living in the country, he added.

