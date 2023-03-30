Constitution ensures unflinching bond between people & state: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Thursday said the constitution was the soul of state as it not only ensured unflinching bond between the people and the state, but also charted a country on path of progress and development.

Addressing a news conference in connection with the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan, he said celebrations would be held in that regard simultaneously at national and international levels.

A comprehensive set of activities had been arranged for the celebration of the Constitution's golden jubilee, he said, adding a three-day convention would be held in the Parliament.

The speaker said the National Database Registration Authority was in the final phase to develop a mobile app "Know Your Constitution", while preparations for quiz competitions, talk shows and other activities were underway.

He said events would also be organized at all foreign diplomatic missions and embassies abroad.

All political parties would be invited in the golden jubilee celebrations, the speaker said while responding to a query. "The Constitution is the document which keeps all of us united." As regards the judicial reforms taken by the Parliament, he said ,"Maintaining sanctity of the Parliament will continue to be our main goal." All institutions should remain within their ambits, he added.

Earlier, the speaker presided over the National Assembly Advisory Committee meeting to review arrangements for celebrating the golden jubilee of the Constitution.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb briefed the participants regarding the initiatives taken for the golden jubilee celebrations.

She also apprised the meeting of the events and activities planned by the national broadcasters.

The minister also informed the participants about the activities planned by the External Publicity Wing to arrange special events at all foreign diplomatic missions and embassies.