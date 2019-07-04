Constitution gives authority of issuance of production orders to parliament: Raza Rabbani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th July, 2019) Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani while strongly reacting to the statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan for not issuing production orders of political prisoners said that constitution of Pakistan has given the authority to Parliament for issuance of production orders.He said authority of parliament cannot be taken back by the executive also no amendment can be made in it.

Such attempt by the executive will be the interference in the roles and limits of Parliament.Issuance of production orders is not the prerogative but the right of member parliament under the constitution.He said arrest of member parliament is a routine and it is used to change their party loyalty and to stop them from casting important votes.He said in order to stop this process, ordinance of personal attendance and exemption from arrest was issued in 1963.