Constitution gives equal right, freedom to minorities : Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Tuesday said the constitution gave equal rights, religious freedom and right of expression to all minorities living in the country.

All minority communities, especially the Christian community deserve tributes for their valuable services in the fields of education and health, he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Christian community led by Member Provincial Assembly Khalil George here at Governor House.

Bashef Kaleem Jan was also present during the meeting.

On the occasion, the governor said that promotion of brotherhood, mutual respect, religious tolerance and harmony had become essential for making the region the cradle of peace and harmony.

He said that all minorities should continue to play their constructive role for the economic development and political stability of the country and the province.

The delegation congratulated the governor on assuming office and prayed to Allah Almighty to give him strengthen for serving of people.