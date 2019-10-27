Constitution gives equal rights to minorities: Augustine

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the constitution of Pakistan gives equal rights to all minorities.

In his message of greetings to Hindu community on Diwali here on Sunday, he urged them to celebrate Diwali with simplicity due to atrocities on innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and all other minorities were citizens of Pakistan.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said Diwali promotes the spirit of brotherhood and goodwill.