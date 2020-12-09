UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Constitution Guarantees All Civil Rights Of Non-Muslims: Noor Ul Haq Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 08:48 PM

Constitution guarantees all civil rights of non-Muslims: Noor ul Haq Qadri

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Peer Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said Pakistan's constitution guaranteed full protection to the non-Muslim population, including their all civil rights and the freedom of worship and faith

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Peer Noor ul Haq Qadri Wednesday said Pakistan's constitution guaranteed full protection to the non-Muslim population, including their all civil rights and the freedom of worship and faith.

The 'Message of Pakistan' also encompassed it, which declared suicide attacks in the name of religion as contrary to the spirit of islam, he said while addressing the closing session of a roundtable discussion for the promotion of interfaith and intra-faith dialogue and understanding, jointly organized here by the Pakistan Interfaith and Peace Council (PIPC) and the Delegation of the European Union to Pakistan.

Religious leaders from different schools of thought, including minorities representatives in Pakistan, members of civil society, human rights and legal professionals as well as academics participated in the discussion.

Following the daylong discussion, the participants committed to continue working together. They vowed to work for all constitutional rights to be extended to all citizens of Pakistan irrespective of religion, creed, colour and race.

They vowed to ensure that the message of inclusion and inter- and intra-faith harmony would be spread and amplified from the pulpits, places of worship of all religions, and the platforms of other fora.

The closing session was also attended by the ambassadors and diplomats of Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Hungary, Romania and Spain.

The participants appreciated European Union Ambassador Androulla Kaminara and PIPC Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, for their efforts to convene the event.\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Canada Civil Society France European Union Suicide Germany Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium Poland Romania Switzerland Netherlands Hungary Denmark Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kuwait to further strengthen bonds in al ..

1 minute ago

No gas load-shedding in any part of country: Spoke ..

1 minute ago

Dawahi Festival 9 launches on Thursday

20 minutes ago

Modern city on cards in district Bannu; says DC

1 minute ago

EU Leaders to Discuss Minsk Agreements, Extension ..

9 minutes ago

Lahore High Court disposes of petitions against PD ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.