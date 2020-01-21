UrduPoint.com
Constitution Guarantees Equal Rights To All Citizens: Augustine

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:14 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and status to all citizens irrespective of race, caste or creed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and status to all citizens irrespective of race, caste or creed.

He said this during a meeting with a minority delegation, led by Coordinator Punjab Yad Huster Chohan at new Ministers Block.

Matters related to scholarships for students, aid to holy and worship places of Hindus were discussed in the meeting.

The minister said that the government of Punjab had constituted provincial and district interfaith harmony committees to promote peace in the country. He said that the government of Punjab believes in dignity and fair treatment of every person; their protection in accordance with the law and their full participation in economic, political and social activities of the country.

The delegation acknowledged the role of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for betterment of minorities and appealed for enhancing package of scholarships and speeding up rehabilitation process of worship places.

The minister said that the minority package 2018 shows the commitment of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to uplift situation of minorities as equal citizens and the amendment for inclusion of minority members in the Punjab Curriculum & Textbook board (PCTB) is only one initiative as part of the bigger package which will unfold greater opportunities for minorities.

He assured the delegation that special attention was being paid to rehabilitation of worship places of minorities and a huge budget had been allocated for scholarship to brilliant students of minorities.

