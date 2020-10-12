UrduPoint.com
Constitution Guarantees Equal Rights To Minorities: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:47 PM

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights, religious freedom and right of expression to all minorities living in Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights, religious freedom and right of expression to all minorities living in Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Christian community delegation led by Bishop Kaleem Jan who called on him here at Governor House Quetta on Monday.

Pastor Fayyaz Younis, Pastor Simon Bashir, Arthur Nathani L, Kaleem Siddique and Stephen Lal were also present on the occasion.

Governor said that constitution of Pakistan does not allow to discriminate against anyone on religious grounds.

While lauding the services rendered by the Christian community, he said that minority community has valuable contribution in the development and prosperity of the provincial capital.

He underlined the need for interfaith harmony and asked the delegation of Christian community to play their part in this connection .

Governor assured the minority delegation of government's support for the protection of their genuine rights.

