Constitution Guarantees Equal Rights To Minorities: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 10:50 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Constitution of Pakistan fully guaranteed equal rights to the minorities as they were the important pillar of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the Constitution of Pakistan fully guaranteed equal rights to the minorities as they were the important pillar of the society.

The president, in a message on the National Minorities' Day being observed on August 11, said a country could not aspire to achieve progress unless its nation had a unity in its ranks. It was the objective behind observance of the day on August 11 every year, he added.

He urged upon the nation to reiterate its resolve for promotion of brotherhood and tolerance in the society without being hostage to any kind of prejudice, a press release said.

The president said the purpose of observing the day was to highlight the message of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had pronounced equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan.

The Quaid had always stressed upon the equal rights of the minorities because he was aware of the sacrifices rendered by them in the struggle for creation of Pakistan, he added.

Lauding contributions of minorities, the president said from the Quaid's cabinet to the present day, they had been playing a significant part in the country's progress and prosperity by proving their mettle in different fields, including politics, education, health, country's defence, judiciary, science and arts etc.

