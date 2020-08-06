UrduPoint.com
Constitution Guarantees Equal Rights To Minorities, Says Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

Muhammad Irfan 38 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to minorities in the country and all religions teach about peaceful co existence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan guarantees equal rights to minorities in the country and all religions teach about peaceful co existence.

Addressing an interfaith conference, he said the management of the conference did a great service by holding such an important conference.

The relation of humanity and religion satisfy our heart and build the forts of love and respect in each one's heart.

Religions never taught about fighting with others as equal right were also given to Jews on conquering the Jerusalem.

Today Pakistani nation is celebrating solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The military siege of IIOJK has made lives of Kashmiris miserable.

Kashmir was our jugular vein, and from Wednesday onwards the new map of Kashmir would be published across the globe. Pakistan would never leave Kashmiris alone in their hour of trial, he added.

