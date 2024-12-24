Constitution Guarantees Fundamental Rights Of All Citizens: President
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan's Constitution guaranteed the fundamental rights of all citizens, irrespective of their faith, and protected their freedom to worship and live in accordance with their beliefs.
“Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where people of all religions could thrive as equal citizens. Upholding the rights of all citizens is essential for fostering national unity and progress,” the president said in a message on the occasion of Christmas.
The president extended his heartfelt greetings to the Christian brothers and sisters in Pakistan and around the world, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
“The spirit of Christmas offers a universal lesson to humanity, encouraging people of all faiths to embrace love, generosity, mercy, unity, and hope. Christmas is a day that commemorates the birth of Hazrat Isa (A.S), whose teachings of love, compassion, and peace continue to inspire and guide us. These universal lessons inspire us to work toward a more inclusive and harmonious society,” he added.
On this day, the president said they also acknowledged the role of the Christian community in the country's development.
They had excelled in education, healthcare, community service, social welfare, and public service. Their contributions were a testament to the strength of our nation's diversity, which was a source of pride for all Pakistanis, he added.
President Zardari said “As we celebrate this day, let us also renew our commitment to religious harmony, mutual respect, and the protection of minority rights. We must discourage intolerance and discrimination, ensuring that everyone in Pakistan feels valued, respected, and safe.”
The spirit of Christmas taught them to extend a hand of friendship and solidarity to one another, especially to those in need, he stressed, adding “Let us carry this spirit throughout the year, working together to build a society rooted in peace, justice, and compassion.”
***EMBRAGOED TILL 2359HRS ON TUESDAY***
NA Speaker commends Christian community's role in national development
