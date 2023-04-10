Close
Constitution Guarantees Protection Of Human Rights: DO Special Education

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Constitution guarantees protection of human rights: DO Special Education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :District Officer Special Education Department Mian Majid said that the Constitution of 1973 was a big achievement as it guaranteed complete protection of human rights.

Human rights include the right to life, liberty, freedom of expression, right to work and education for everybody in the country.

Talking to APP, Mian Majid stated every individual is entitled to have rights without any discrimination.

He hinted that special persons were also important segments of society.

He lauded steps taken by the social welfare department for the cause of the special persons, adding the special person's rights are being protected amicably.

He also hailed democratic forces for a unanimous constitution.

