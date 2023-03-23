ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while berating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said that the constitution and law of the country cannot follow "the will of a devil".

In a tweet, she said he (Imran) could not be allowed to violate the constitution or to dissolve the assemblies whenever he wanted, and attack the policemen as well.

She said Imran could not be allowed to attack the Election Commission of Pakistan or attack the courts whenever he wanted.

Elections could not be held as per his whims, and the court verdicts could not be given as per his wishes, she maintained.