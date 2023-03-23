UrduPoint.com

Constitution, Law Can't Follow ' Will Of A Devil': Marriyum

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Constitution, law can't follow ' will of a devil': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, while berating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, said that the constitution and law of the country cannot follow "the will of a devil".

In a tweet, she said he (Imran) could not be allowed to violate the constitution or to dissolve the assemblies whenever he wanted, and attack the policemen as well.

She said Imran could not be allowed to attack the Election Commission of Pakistan or attack the courts whenever he wanted.

Elections could not be held as per his whims, and the court verdicts could not be given as per his wishes, she maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Election Commission Of Pakistan Maryam Aurangzeb Court

Recent Stories

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Lat ..

ERC continues supporting earthquake victims in Latakia, Syria

31 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

Multan Sultans manager banned for a match

40 minutes ago
 vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Us ..

Vivo Pledges Continued Innovation for Pakistani Users on Pakistan Resolution Day

42 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected ..

ERC distributes Ramadan baskets to quake-affected people in Syria

46 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fe ..

Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with traditional fervor and zeal

54 minutes ago
 Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in countr ..

Decision to postpone Punjab elections is in country’s interest: Marriyum

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.