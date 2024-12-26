Constitution, law followed in trial of May 9 accused: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said Thursday that the Constitution and law were strictly followed in the trial of May 9 attacks accused.

No action was taken beyond the ambit of the Constitution and law, he categorically said while addressing a press conference along with Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik here.

The minister said that all actions were in compliance with the requirements of international forums and the local courts.

International laws and court orders were strictly being complied with, he said while responding to question about military court trials of May 9 mayhem culprits.

Citing the example of Pakistan International Airlines, he said its flights to Europe have also been restored because international laws have been implemented.

Tarar said that all over the world, there was a system of military courts and Pakistan was not an exception.

He said that those tried under military courts were given right to fair trial, through right to engage a counsel, right to access to record and access to family.

No international law was violated in the right to fair trial of May 9 accused, he maintained.