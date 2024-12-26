Open Menu

Constitution, Law Followed In Trial Of May 9 Accused: Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Constitution, law followed in trial of May 9 accused: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said Thursday that the Constitution and law were strictly followed in the trial of May 9 attacks accused.

No action was taken beyond the ambit of the Constitution and law, he categorically said while addressing a press conference along with Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik here.

The minister said that all actions were in compliance with the requirements of international forums and the local courts.

International laws and court orders were strictly being complied with, he said while responding to question about military court trials of May 9 mayhem culprits.

Citing the example of Pakistan International Airlines, he said its flights to Europe have also been restored because international laws have been implemented.

Tarar said that all over the world, there was a system of military courts and Pakistan was not an exception.

He said that those tried under military courts were given right to fair trial, through right to engage a counsel, right to access to record and access to family.

No international law was violated in the right to fair trial of May 9 accused, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Europe May Family All PIA Court

Recent Stories

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

7 minutes ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

22 minutes ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

26 minutes ago
 Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to scor ..

Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs

34 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network

41 minutes ago
 Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagem ..

Ma’an, ADCB partner to advance community engagement, social initiatives

56 minutes ago
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic p ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy named strategic partner for 1 Billion Followers ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to ..

Dubai Free Zones Council emphasises commitment to support emirate's economic age ..

56 minutes ago
 Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digit ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, Digital School to advance digital e ..

1 hour ago
 FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio t ..

FinMin determined to take Pakistan’s GDP ratio to 13.5pc in next three years

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

Dubai to host 'ArabPlast' on January 7

2 hours ago
 Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurispruden ..

Al Qasimia University launches Arabic, Jurisprudence master's programmes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan