'Constitution Mobile App' available on both Android, iOS: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday that the newly launched application of the Constitution was available on both operating systems, Android and iOS.

In a tweet, she said the 'Constitution Mobile App' can be downloaded on Android using the link https://t.co/MXtjRYyhy0.

The minister said that this mobile application can also be downloaded on iOS using the link https://t.co/8oEEFQ52HG.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the mobile application of the Constitution on Thursday.