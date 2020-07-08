Constitution of BoDs of merged districts' education foundation directed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Akbar Ayub Khan on Wednesday issued directives for constitution of Board of Directors (BoDs) of the education foundation for merged districts of the province.

The decision to this effect was taken in review meeting of the merged areas' education foundation. In light of the decision, an education minister would be chairman of the new board.

Chairing the meeting, the minister said that new schools programme and education voucher scheme would soon be initiated for improving education system in the merged districts of the province.

Akbar Ayub Khan directed to finalize a digital-based strategy on voucher scheme, adding briefing should be given in this regard in next review meeting.

He said that mega projects would be launched for bringing about reforms in education sector on emergency basis in the tribal districts.

Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Managing Director Merged Districts Education Foundation Muhammad Ramzan and other officials of the education department attended the meeting.

The education minister said that district education officers of merged districts would also invited to next meeting to listen their problems and work out a viable strategy for their resolution.

He said that donors and other organizations working in education sector would be also called for the next meeting of merged areas education foundation.

He said regular meeting would be held on monthly basis after appointment of directors of the board.