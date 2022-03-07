UrduPoint.com

Constitution Of Pakistan Guaranteed Protection Of Women, Children's Rights: Dr. Rubaba

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 09:37 PM



Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentarians Caucus Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that Articles 9, 14 and 34 of the Constitution of Pakistan have guaranteed protection of women and children's rights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Chairperson Women Parliamentarians Caucus Forum Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi on Monday said that Articles 9, 14 and 34 of the Constitution of Pakistan have guaranteed protection of women and children's rights.

A statement issued on the occasion of the International Day of March 8, Dr. Rubaba said that this year, March 8 was being celebrated with the central theme of reducing social prejudices, therefore it was necessary to provide health services to women in Pakistan.

He said that according to an official survey, the maternal mortality rate in Pakistan at present was alarming and at the rate of 11,000 per annum, 30 mothers died everyday.

In addition to coordinating poverty alleviation programs, it is important to ensure the implementation of the proposed medical principles of early marriage prevention, timely referral system, and family planning, she said.

She described that a review of the ten-year progress reveals that the maternal mortality rate has come down from 272 to 186 saying that if such positive measures were further improved, the mortality rate could be further reduced dramatically.

Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi said that consensus on pending draft laws for protection of child marriage and women's rights in Balochistan was a matter of urgency and we were trying to work on women friendly legislation in Balochistan Legislative Assembly.

