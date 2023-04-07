Constitution only document ensures resolution of all challenges: Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that the 1973 Constitution is a democratic and consensus-based document which provides solutions to all challenges being faced by the country. He said that golden jubilee celebration of the Constitution would commence on April 10, said a news release issued here Friday.

He expressed these views while addressing the delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) and Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

Pervez Ashraf also said that the leadership of all political parties including PTI would be invited to this celebration.

He also briefed the participants about diverse activities and events which would be organised in connection with golden jubilee celebration in Parliament House.

The Speaker said that the signatory of the constitution Syed Qaim Ali Shah would be specially invited.

He also stressed the need of the role of media to propagate the true spirit of Constitution.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Maryium Aurangzeb was also present on the occasion.

She briefed the participants regarding building the Constitution monument, quiz programmes and special features in newspapers and joint session of the Parliament on April 10.