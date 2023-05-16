UrduPoint.com

Constitution Played Key Role For Shaping Up Nation: LHC CJ

May 16, 2023

Constitution played key role for shaping up nation: LHC CJ

Lahore High Court(LHC) Chief Justice, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, said on Tuesday that the Constitution played a key role in shaping up the nation and values like independence, equality and justice are its centre

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with celebrating golden jubilee of Constitution of Pakistan at BZU Gilani Law College here, he said that it was formulated after hard work and labour of day and night 50 years back and had come into effect in 1973.

He informed that each one of us slauted the Constitution adding that it was the torch bearer of democracy and our hope and belief.

The LHC CJ noted that we have to follow it in letter and spirit for a better future and added that public and parliament rights, the appointment of judges and minority rights were some of its features.

The judiciary is playing its role in accordance with the constitution, the CJ said, adding that the golden jubilee teaches us to emerge as the best nation.

Former LHC CJ, Qasim Khan, said that it was unfortunate that everybody was defining the constitution with his own will.

He maintained that the constitution was a pact between the state and the public adding that it was bound to make people abide by it.

BZU VC, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, hoped that young lawyers had learnt a lot by participating of LHC CJ, Ameer Bhatti, and other judges in the ceremony.

Principal Gilani Law College, Dr Shazma Fatima and others were also spoke.

Later, LHC CJ, Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, and Justice (Rtd) Qasim Khan opened a wall of pride.

