Constitution Protects Rights Of Minorities: Ashrafi

Constitution protects rights of minorities: Ashrafi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Representative on Religious Harmony Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi Tuesday said the rights of all minorities were protected under the constitution of Pakistan and protection of lives and property of minorities was also our religious responsibility.

Talking to newsmen here after cake cutting ceremony at Saint Joseph, Catholic Church, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given clear instructions to ensure protection of rights of Pakistani non-Muslim brothers under the constitution and law.

Ashrafi said Pakistani nation also respects people belonging to all religions and people of all minorities could perform their religious rites with complete freedom and security.

No complaint of forced marriage and forced conversion has been received from the government and no one will be allowed to intimidate by force or in the name of religion, he said.

Ashrafi also congratulated the Christian community on their festival, assuring them of all kinds of cooperation. It was our responsibility to provide all the basic facilities to the Christian community, he added.

The leadership of all sects and religions should work together to make Pakistan more stronger and stable, he said and added that all should respect each other.

Pakistani non-Muslims had strongly condemned the disrespecting sketches of the last Holy Prophet made in France, Ashrafi recalled.

