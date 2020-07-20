UrduPoint.com
Constitution Puts No Bar On Dual Nationals To Work As Government Aides: Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

Constitution puts no bar on dual nationals to work as government aides: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said legally a person with dual citizenship could not become a member of National Assembly and the Senate, however said that there was no such bar for them to hold any other position.

"In democracy, the status of elected representatives is higher because of the people's trust in them, however government's may need non-elected technical experts as their advisers. The practice is common worldwide," Qureshi said in an interview with a private television channel.

The Cabinet Division on July 18 issued the details of assets and dual nationalities of 20 advisers and special assistants to the prime minister that showed four of his aides having dual nationalities.

Qureshi mentioned that several non-elected persons in the past rendered their services to governments, however Prime Minister Imran Khan set a precedent of declaring the dual citizenship and financial assets of his advisers and assistants.

"To date, no political party other than Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has adopted such a clear policy to avoid conflict of interests and restrict use of positions for personal or economic gains," he said.

Qureshi said according to Constitution, the Prime Minister can appoint five such advisers, adding that his advisers and technocrats had been appointed as per law.

