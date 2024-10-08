Constitution To Be Strengthened Through Amendment: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday the constitution
was a supreme document which would be strengthened through constitutional
amendment.
Addressing the District Bar Association (DBA), he said amendments would be
made after due process of consultation with all stakeholders including lawyers.
He said that PPP wanted a strategic balance between judicial commission
and parliamentary party with a focused vision to strengthen the democracy.
He said that all decisions must be made on merit and there should be no
room to speculate decisions on the basis of bench formulation.
He said that his party had offered unprecedented sacrifices for the independence
of judiciary. “I was in forefront of the movement for the restoration of former
chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry”, he said and added that upon his restoration,
Iftikhar Chaudhry smartly ignored the lawyers as well as political parties.
He said that constitutional amendment had become a buzzword today.
Bilawal Bhutto
Zardari intended to add some constitutional amendments with a clear objective to
strengthen the democracy and parliamentary system of the country.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had visited different bars in Karachi and Balochistan
and he would soon visit Faisalabad to further clarify the party stand on the
constitutional amendments, he added.
The Governor Punjab supported the demand of High Court Bench in Faisalabad
and assured of his full cooperation in this regard.
Earlier, President DBA Mian Anwaar-ul-Haq Advocate presented the demand
of Lahore High Court bench in Faisalabad and said that different governments
had intentionally skipped this issue which was deemed imperative to provide
justice to 25 million people of this region at their door steps.
DBA Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem Gujjar, DBA Secretary Rana
Murtaza Hakeem Advocate, PPP City President Faisalabad Rana Naeem Dastgir
and others were also present on the occasion.
