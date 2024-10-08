Open Menu

Constitution To Be Strengthened Through Amendment: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Tuesday the constitution

was a supreme document which would be strengthened through constitutional

amendment.

Addressing the District Bar Association (DBA), he said amendments would be

made after due process of consultation with all stakeholders including lawyers.

He said that PPP wanted a strategic balance between judicial commission

and parliamentary party with a focused vision to strengthen the democracy.

He said that all decisions must be made on merit and there should be no

room to speculate decisions on the basis of bench formulation.

He said that his party had offered unprecedented sacrifices for the independence

of judiciary. “I was in forefront of the movement for the restoration of former

chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry”, he said and added that upon his restoration,

Iftikhar Chaudhry smartly ignored the lawyers as well as political parties.

He said that constitutional amendment had become a buzzword today.

Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari intended to add some constitutional amendments with a clear objective to

strengthen the democracy and parliamentary system of the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had visited different bars in Karachi and Balochistan

and he would soon visit Faisalabad to further clarify the party stand on the

constitutional amendments, he added.

The Governor Punjab supported the demand of High Court Bench in Faisalabad

and assured of his full cooperation in this regard.

Earlier, President DBA Mian Anwaar-ul-Haq Advocate presented the demand

of Lahore High Court bench in Faisalabad and said that different governments

had intentionally skipped this issue which was deemed imperative to provide

justice to 25 million people of this region at their door steps.

DBA Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem Gujjar, DBA Secretary Rana

Murtaza Hakeem Advocate, PPP City President Faisalabad Rana Naeem Dastgir

and others were also present on the occasion.

