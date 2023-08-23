Constitutional adherence key for progress, says Javed Latif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Former Federal minister Javed Latif on Wednesday said that the nation's progress hinged on respecting the constitution and observing principles of the rule of law.

Talking to media persons,he highlighted that there was time to function within the set limits of the constitution.

He observed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, a leader who was once highly popular, maintained his favorability among the people.

He mentioned that if the elections were delayed, the PML-N would suffer significant losses.

Life was much more comfortable during Nawaz's era, where in 2017, a loaf of bread cost only Rs 2, and ghee was priced at 110 rupees per kg.

In the time of Nawaz Sharif's leadership, there was absolute peace, and the exchange rate stood at just 100 rupees per Dollar.