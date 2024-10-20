Constitutional Amendment Draft To Be Presented In Cabinet Today: Azam Tarar
Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 02:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, said on Sunday a comprehensive draft of the constitutional amendment with some tweaks to the earlier one would be presented before the Federal Cabinet later in the day at 2:30pm for its approval.
The bill, once approved by the Federal Cabinet, would be moved in both Houses for voting, said the minister while talking to the media at the Parliament House.
Flanked by Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar, Azam Nazeer said the draft was worked out after a threadbare discussion and broader consultation with all political parties and their leaders in the House as well as their legal representatives.
He also mentioned multiple meetings among different stakeholders, including Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jammiat Ulem islam Chief Mulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, and other political leaders.
The Law Minister said he had briefed the Cabinet members about the threadbare discussion held in the special committee on the amendment and its salient features. The cabinet members had sought time up until today 2:30 PM to form their own opinion in this regard.
He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif believed in mutual consultation, which has been underway for the last four weeks on the constitutional amendment.
“There will be some changes in the salient features of the draft, which would be presented in the cabinet today for approval,” he added. He expressed the hope that both houses would vote on the amendment later in the day.
