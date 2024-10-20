Open Menu

Constitutional Amendment Draft To Be Presented In Cabinet Today: Azam Tarar

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 02:30 AM

Constitutional amendment draft to be presented in Cabinet today: Azam Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, said on Sunday a comprehensive draft of the constitutional amendment with some tweaks to the earlier one would be presented before the Federal Cabinet later in the day at 2:30pm for its approval.

The bill, once approved by the Federal Cabinet, would be moved in both Houses for voting, said the minister while talking to the media at the Parliament House.

Flanked by Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar, Azam Nazeer said the draft was worked out after a threadbare discussion and broader consultation with all political parties and their leaders in the House as well as their legal representatives. 

    

He also mentioned multiple meetings among different stakeholders, including Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jammiat Ulem islam Chief Mulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, and other political leaders.

 

The Law Minister said he had briefed the Cabinet members about the threadbare discussion held in the special committee on the amendment and its salient features. The cabinet members had sought time up until today 2:30 PM to form their own opinion in this regard.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif believed in mutual consultation, which has been underway for the last four weeks on the constitutional amendment.

“There will be some changes in the salient features of the draft, which would be presented in the cabinet today for approval,” he added. He expressed the hope that both houses would vote on the amendment later in the day.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Parliament Vote Law Minister Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Media All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

3 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

3 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

4 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

4 hours ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

4 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

4 hours ago
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

4 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

4 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

4 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

4 hours ago
 Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

Blackout drags on for second day in Cuba

4 hours ago
 Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasize ..

Governor Kundi visits Moin Khan Academy; emphasizes for modern sports academy in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan