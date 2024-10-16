Constitutional Amendment, Judicial Reforms Need Of Hour: Barrister Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that constitutional amendment and judicial reforms are vital to provide speedy justice to people
and judicial reforms are vital to provide speedy justice to people.
There is also need to implement charter of democracy (CoD), in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question, he said legal reforms and constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of political parties including JUI-F.
To a question about constitutional courts, he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has different views on this matter and added that JUI-F, leader is talking about constitutional benches.
He further said, we will have more discussion on this matter and hope to develop consensus in next few days.
He also stressed the need for removing backlog of thousands of cases pending in the lower and upper courts.
