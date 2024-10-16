Open Menu

Constitutional Amendment, Judicial Reforms Need Of Hour: Barrister Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Constitutional amendment, judicial reforms need of hour: Barrister Malik

Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that constitutional amendment and judicial reforms are vital to provide speedy justice to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Wednesday said that constitutional amendment

and judicial reforms are vital to provide speedy justice to people.

There is also need to implement charter of democracy (CoD), in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question, he said legal reforms and constitutional amendment would be made with consensus of political parties including JUI-F.

To a question about constitutional courts, he said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman has different views on this matter and added that JUI-F, leader is talking about constitutional benches.

He further said, we will have more discussion on this matter and hope to develop consensus in next few days.

He also stressed the need for removing backlog of thousands of cases pending in the lower and upper courts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Democracy TV

Recent Stories

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to ..

Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..

few seconds
 Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, s ..

Students not to lose hope but accept challenges, sustain efforts, hard work for ..

1 minute ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan welcomes Chairman PPP in city

4 minutes ago
 Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-C ..

Belarusian ambassador expresses gratitude on SCO-CHG in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricate ..

CM dismisses collage rape allegations as fabricated

4 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to ..

Nasir Shah reaffirms Sindh govt’s commitment to skill development of youth

4 minutes ago
SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step ..

SCO moot draws worldwide attention as a right step towards regional cooperation

54 seconds ago
 AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKN ..

AJK President, PM express grief over demise of AKNS President's mother

55 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & ..

KP Assembly passes Secretariat Employees (Rules & Regulations Bill 2024)

57 seconds ago
 ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

ATC rejects Sanam Javed's exemption application

59 seconds ago
 South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly buil ..

South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road

20 minutes ago
 SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on glob ..

SCO meeting to elevate Pakistan's standing on global stage: Analysts

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan