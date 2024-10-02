Open Menu

Constitutional Amendment, Legal Reforms Need Of Hour: Federal Minister For Petroleum Musadiq Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 11:48 PM

Constitutional amendment, legal reforms need of hour: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik

Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday said the government would bring constitutional amendment and legal reforms to provide speedy justice to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday said the government would bring constitutional amendment and legal reforms to provide speedy justice to people.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms are need of the hour, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Bringing Ordinance was also the right of the government, he added.

In reply to a question, he said constitutional courts would be established to strengthen the judicial system.

To a question about the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI leaders are still engaged in the politics of agitation and creating chaos in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf TV Government

Recent Stories

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in ..

Hezbollah says fighting off Israeli incursions in south Lebanon

2 minutes ago
 How is US dockers' strike affecting international ..

How is US dockers' strike affecting international trade?

2 minutes ago
 Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war mo ..

Israel strike on Syria capital kills three: war monitor

2 minutes ago
 Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalat ..

Why oil price yet to ignite on Middle East escalation?

4 minutes ago
 G7 says diplomatic solution still possible in Mide ..

G7 says diplomatic solution still possible in Mideast

4 minutes ago
 Minister Dharejo chairs meeting to review steps ta ..

Minister Dharejo chairs meeting to review steps taken for industrial development

4 minutes ago
Govt to expand family planning services

Govt to expand family planning services

4 minutes ago
 EU aviation agency advises airlines to avoid Iran ..

EU aviation agency advises airlines to avoid Iran airspace

5 minutes ago
 International Day of Non-Violence observed

International Day of Non-Violence observed

9 minutes ago
 Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to ..

Eight Israel soldiers dead as Hezbollah claims to repel incursion

8 minutes ago
 Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earri ..

Scientists unlock secret of 'Girl With Pearl Earring'

9 minutes ago
 'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must st ..

'Sickening cycle of escalation' in Mideast must stop, UN chief says

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan