Constitutional amendment, legal reforms need of hour: Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik on Wednesday said the government would bring constitutional amendment and legal reforms to provide speedy justice to people.

Constitutional amendment and legal reforms are need of the hour, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Bringing Ordinance was also the right of the government, he added.

In reply to a question, he said constitutional courts would be established to strengthen the judicial system.

To a question about the role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI leaders are still engaged in the politics of agitation and creating chaos in the country, he added.