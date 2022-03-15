Constitutional Amendment must for a system of Effective Local Governments

Participants at a Consultation Forum on Effective Local Governments believed that a constitutional amendment is a must in Pakistan to define key features of an effective local government system across Pakistan's provinces to devolve political, administrative and financial responsibilities to Local Governments

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Participants at a Consultation Forum on Effective Local Governments believed that a constitutional amendment is a must in Pakistan to define key features of an effective local government system across Pakistan's provinces to devolve political, administrative and financial responsibilities to Local Governments.

The Forum was organized by PILDAT in collaboration with the UNDP. The Forum was moderated by Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, while speakers included Mr. Ali Asghar Sial, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, (Elections) Sindh, Mr. Kaiser Ishaque, Assistant Resident Representative UNDP-Pakistan, Mr. Ali Al-Bayati, Chief Technical Adviser, SELP UNDP and Ms. Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director, PILDAT. A representative of the Sindh Local Government Department joined the consultation as an observer.

While speaking, Mr. Ahmed Bilal Mehboob, President PILDAT, said that the system of democratic governance is incomplete without effective devolution of financial and administrative powers to the local tier. PILDAT has been advocating for reforms for effective devolution of powers to local governments.

Ms. Aasiya Riaz, Joint Director PILDAT, presented a rationale on the need for effective local government system in Pakistan as well as a comparative analysis of the current system of local governments in place across 4 provinces of Pakistan.

Mr. Ali Asghar Sial, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner, (Elections) Sindh, said that the ECP is prepared to hold local government elections in keeping with their constitutional responsibility.

He shared that the delimitation process in Sindh is nearing completion and will be finalized by March 24. The final schedule of Local Government elections in Sindh will be announced soon after by the ECP in consultation with the Sindh government.

Former Governor Sindh, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Moinuddin Haider said that it is the political parties that have failed to institute a system of effective local governments despite constitutional obligations. He believed that Article 6 of the Constitution should be applicable to successive provincial governments for violating Constitution on Local Government system.

The Consultation Forum was joined Lt. Gen. (Retd) Moinuddin Haider, Former Governor Sindh, Mr. Ghazi Salahuddin, Senior Journalist and Mr. Mazhar Abbas, Senior Journalist. Representatives from political parties included Mr. Shiraz Ali, Provincial Secretary General Sindh, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Mr. Mohammad Hussain, MPA MQM-P, Mr. Rehan Hashmi, former MNA MQM-P, Ms. Sabeen Ghouri, former MPA MQM-P, Mr. Junaid Yousafzai, MQM-P, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Chairman Pak Sarmzameen Party (PSP), Dr. Arshad Vohra, Vice Chairman PSP, Dr. Fauzia Hameed, former MNA PSP, Maulana Ihsanullah Takarwi, former MPA Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Pakistan (JUIP) and Mr. Mahboob Khan, JUI-P. Representatives from Academia, Media and Civil society also joined the forum.