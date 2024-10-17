Open Menu

Constitutional Amendment Nearly Finalized: Punjab Governor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2024 | 05:14 PM

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan says decision has been made that a  constitutional bench will be formed

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) Punjab Governor Saleem Haider claimed that there is almost consensus on the constitutional amendment.

The Punjab governor said that consensus nearly reached on the constitutional amendment, and during a recent meeting, it was clarified that a constitutional bench would be formed.

He made this disclosure while talking to the senior journalists at governor house in Lahore on Thursday.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan mentioned that there is also agreement on the amendment regarding the appointment of judges, with only 20 percent of the matter remaining on one amendment. He believes that the PTI will also be on board.

Saleem Haider added that no agreements have been made regarding the appointment of the vice-chancellor, but nothing is final, and it is important to discuss incorrect matters.

