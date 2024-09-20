Constitutional Amendment To Be Made After Consensus Of Major Political Parties: Senator
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that constitutional amendment would be made
after consensus of the major political parties of the country.
There are thousands of the cases in the apex and the lower courts, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Increasing number of judges would help resolve the cases pending in the lower and upper courts, he added.
Constitutional amendment and legal reforms would help provide speedy justice to the people, he stated.
In reply to a question, he said draft of constitutional amendment would be presented before the lower and upper houses for necessary approval.
