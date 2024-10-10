Constitutional Amendment To Be Made To Strengthen Judicial System: Asif
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that constitutional amendment and courts would
be made to strengthen judicial system.
All the major political party leaders have signed the charter of democracy and constitutional amendments are part of the CoD, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Judicial reforms would also be made to provide speedy justice to the people, he said.
In reply to a question about politics of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said, we are observing fluctuation in the PTI politics.
To another question regarding public meetings of PTI, he said the PTI should avoid organizing public rally or meeting
during the SCO conference.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs meeting regarding controlling fertilizer prices2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister directs to provide medical facilities to sick girl2 minutes ago
-
IHC stops PM&DC to issue final merit list of MDCAT2 minutes ago
-
Suspect of killing minor girl held2 minutes ago
-
Court extends remand of PTI chief’s sisters in vandalism case2 minutes ago
-
4 Khwarij killed in two separate IBOs in KP12 minutes ago
-
KP govt committed to upholding constitution: Barrister Saif12 minutes ago
-
Speaker adjourns assembly proceedings till Monday12 minutes ago
-
ICT’s public parks in dilapidated state due to poor keep up22 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Elahi Bux Soomro held22 minutes ago
-
Focus on peace over political point-scoring: Governor KP22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs valuing $2.2 bn in multiple sectors42 minutes ago