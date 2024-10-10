Constitutional amendment to be made to strengthen judicial system: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that constitutional amendment and courts would

be made to strengthen judicial system.

All the major political party leaders have signed the charter of democracy and constitutional amendments are part of the CoD, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Judicial reforms would also be made to provide speedy justice to the people, he said.

In reply to a question about politics of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said, we are observing fluctuation in the PTI politics.

To another question regarding public meetings of PTI, he said the PTI should avoid organizing public rally or meeting

during the SCO conference.