Open Menu

Constitutional Amendment To Be Made To Strengthen Judicial System: Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Constitutional amendment to be made to strengthen judicial system: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that constitutional amendment and courts would

be made to strengthen judicial system.

All the major political party leaders have signed the charter of democracy and constitutional amendments are part of the CoD, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Judicial reforms would also be made to provide speedy justice to the people, he said.

In reply to a question about politics of the founder of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said, we are observing fluctuation in the PTI politics.

To another question regarding public meetings of PTI, he said the PTI should avoid organizing public rally or meeting

during the SCO conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Democracy Shanghai Cooperation Organization TV

Recent Stories

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surp ..

‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads

5 hours ago
 PM announces termination of contracts with five IP ..

PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs

5 hours ago
 England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan ..

England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test

7 hours ago
 Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

9 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

10 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

10 hours ago
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

11 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

11 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

15 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan