Constitutional amendment to be made with consensus of political parties: Rana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that constitutional amendment would be made with the consensus of the political parties.

The government has the required numbers after the participation of JUI-F leader, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman is a senior politician and we will bring the constitutional amendment after the consensus of the political leaders, he added.

In reply to a question about role of Nawaz Sharif, he said the chief of PML-N, had been playing role in all the important national affairs.

He said legal reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people.

Increasing number of the judges would help resolve thousands of pending cases in the courts, he added.