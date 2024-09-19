Constitutional Amendment To Be Made With Consensus Of Political Parties: Rana
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that constitutional amendment would be made with the consensus of the political parties.
The government has the required numbers after the participation of JUI-F leader, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Maulana Fazal ur Rehman is a senior politician and we will bring the constitutional amendment after the consensus of the political leaders, he added.
In reply to a question about role of Nawaz Sharif, he said the chief of PML-N, had been playing role in all the important national affairs.
He said legal reforms is imperative to provide speedy justice to people.
Increasing number of the judges would help resolve thousands of pending cases in the courts, he added.
Recent Stories
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reports 18th Polio case from Quetta11 minutes ago
-
PNS SHAMSHEER participates in operation 'TALON GRIP ONE' during regional maritime security patrol11 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy PM meets Army Chief11 minutes ago
-
PTI politicizes national interest matters for political gains: Minister11 minutes ago
-
KP Cabinet approves debt management fund11 minutes ago
-
Amendments aimed at reforming judicial system: Barrister Aqeel21 minutes ago
-
Nida Dar completes 2000 runs in T-20 cricket21 minutes ago
-
4 UK professors deliver lectures at Hamdard University31 minutes ago
-
Bilawal chairs PLF meeting31 minutes ago
-
10,000 rupees fine to transporters for overcharging31 minutes ago
-
CMS 's door open to public for their grievences: Bugti41 minutes ago
-
PM emphasizes enhanced cooperation with British leadership41 minutes ago