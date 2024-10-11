Constitutional Amendment To Be Made With Consensus After SCO Conference: Senator
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that constitutional amendment would be made with consensus after the SCO conference.
We can face difficulties without JUI-F leader regarding constitutional amendment, he said while talking to a private television channel.
He, however said that broader consensus would be developed before submitting the script of constitutional amendment
to upper house.
He said constitutional amendment and legal reforms are vital to strengthen judicial system and providing speedy justice to the people.
Commenting on the new call of PTI for public meeting in D-Chowk, he said the PTI had a bad track record, adding
that PTI leaders always adopted undemocratic and uncivilized way for fulfilling their demands.
