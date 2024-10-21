Open Menu

Constitutional Amendment To Pave Way For Political Stability: Waqar Mehdi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to CM and General Secretary PPP Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi on Monday said after passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment doors for arbitrary interpretation of the Constitutions were closed and it would pave the way for the political stability of the country.

PPP Sindh Secretary General said the ammendment was an achievement of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who played important role in passage of the bill along with other political leaders.

He said by passage of the constitutional amendment, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fulfilled the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The amendment also prioritized the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, he added.

As a result of this amendment, people will get immediate justice without discrimination, Waqar Mehdi said.

