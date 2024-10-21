Constitutional Amendment To Pave Way For Political Stability: Waqar Mehdi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to CM and General Secretary PPP Sindh, Senator Waqar Mehdi on Monday said after passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment doors for arbitrary interpretation of the Constitutions were closed and it would pave the way for the political stability of the country.
PPP Sindh Secretary General said the ammendment was an achievement of the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who played important role in passage of the bill along with other political leaders.
He said by passage of the constitutional amendment, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari fulfilled the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. The amendment also prioritized the supremacy of the constitution and parliament, he added.
As a result of this amendment, people will get immediate justice without discrimination, Waqar Mehdi said.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway
Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership
Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea
Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..
Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media
26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?
Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renovation of archeological sites in abeyance for two years2 minutes ago
-
Dera's Agriculture Uni observes 'Anti-corruption Week'11 minutes ago
-
7-year-old boy killed by security guard11 minutes ago
-
NUML hosts seminar on 'Disaster Management' in collaboration with Pakistan Red Crescent11 minutes ago
-
Repair of two sewerage lines completed11 minutes ago
-
Woman injured in roof collapse12 minutes ago
-
Grand cultural event “Lok Mela to be held in November12 minutes ago
-
Young girl killed in firing incident22 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi assures Hindkowan Tahafuz Foundation to resolve problems22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC visit DHQ31 minutes ago
-
Three boilers sealed, owners fined32 minutes ago
-
AJK to celebrate 77th Founding Day on October 2441 minutes ago