Constitutional amendment to strengthen parliament: Rana Sanaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that amendment in the constitution is imperative to strengthen parliament. The homework regarding constitutional amendment has been completed but we will present the draft before the house after consensus with the political parties, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In reply to a question about reservation of JUI-F leader over some points, he said that the matter would be discussed in a special committee and hoped that the reservation would be removed after consultation.