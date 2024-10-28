Constitutional Amendments Are Parliament’s Exclusive Domain: Barrister Aqeel
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday said that the constitutional amendments were a prerogative of the Parliament
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment was formally incorporated into the Constitution following parliamentary approval by a two-thirds majority.
"This inclusion now renders it an integral part of our legal framework," advisor said.
Commenting on PTI’s criticism on 26th amendment, he said that as always PTI has adopted a conflicting stance, although they were previously involved in drafting the 26th Amendment.
"This reflects their inconsistency and their penchant for stirring disputes instead of engaging in constructive discourse," he said.
Regarding the prospective 27th Amendment, he clarified that it would be approached only with broad consensus.
He addressed concerns that the amendment was being misrepresented, highlighting that discussions around the 27th Amendment had been in place, especially with MQM, which advocated for addressing local governance concerns under Article 140-A.
Dismissing rumors of unilateral decisions, he reiterated that “the government will continue to work in coordination with stakeholders, prioritizing inclusive consultation over isolated decision-making.”
