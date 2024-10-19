Constitutional Amendments: Fazl’s Residence Becomes Hub For Consultations
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:18 PM
Ishaq Dar and Mohsin Naqvi join after Bilawal meeting with Maulana Fzlur Rehman
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2024) The process of consultations has intensified to reach a consensus on the 26th constitutional amendments, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.
Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence for a meeting.
Prior to this, a delegation from PTI had also met Maulana.
During his visit, Bilawal Bhutto also met Akhtar Mengal, head of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal), at Maulana’s residence.
Before arriving at Maulana’s residence, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leading a PPP delegation, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss and consult on the current political situation.
Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi also arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, where they will hold consultations on the constitutional amendments.
Sources said that political leaders decided to take a break in their meetings until a response is received from the PTI founder.
Sources further revealed that after receiving the PTI founder’s response, a strategy will be formulated with Maulana.
A meeting of the federal cabinet has been convened today to approve the constitutional amendment, though its timing has been changed twice.
On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman also met, but no broad consensus could be reached on the constitutional amendments.
Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence late at night for the meeting.
