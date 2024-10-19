Open Menu

Constitutional Amendments: Fazl’s Residence Becomes Hub For Consultations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 19, 2024 | 04:18 PM

Constitutional amendments: Fazl’s residence becomes hub for consultations

Ishaq Dar and Mohsin Naqvi join after Bilawal meeting with Maulana Fzlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 19th, 2024) The process of consultations has intensified to reach a consensus on the 26th constitutional amendments, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence for a meeting.

Prior to this, a delegation from PTI had also met Maulana.

During his visit, Bilawal Bhutto also met Akhtar Mengal, head of the Balochistan National Party (Mengal), at Maulana’s residence.

Before arriving at Maulana’s residence, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leading a PPP delegation, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s House to discuss and consult on the current political situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi also arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence, where they will hold consultations on the constitutional amendments.

Sources said that political leaders decided to take a break in their meetings until a response is received from the PTI founder.

Sources further revealed that after receiving the PTI founder’s response, a strategy will be formulated with Maulana.

A meeting of the federal cabinet has been convened today to approve the constitutional amendment, though its timing has been changed twice.

On Friday, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman also met, but no broad consensus could be reached on the constitutional amendments.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence late at night for the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Akhtar Mengal Visit From Cabinet Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin I ..

Security forces apprehend five Khwarij in Pishin IBO

15 minutes ago
 Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfal ..

Punjab govt decides to initiate artificial rainfall to combat air pollution

20 minutes ago
 TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainm ..

TikToker Wajid Ali Rajpoot set to enter entertainment industry

2 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attende ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visited Italy and Attended Trans-Regional Seapower Symp ..

2 hours ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Du ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council and Dubai Customs Sign Strategic MoU ..

2 hours ago
 SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’ ..

SPARK x Transformers: A Powerful Phone by TECNO’S at an Unbeatable Price

2 hours ago
PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance ..

PITB Holds Training on 'Suthra Punjab Performance Evaluation Dashboard'

2 hours ago
 realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your F ..

Realme GT6 Vs Vivo V40: Are you Confused in your Flagship Choice?

3 hours ago
 Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmh ..

Blast hits FC convoy near KP CM Gandapur’s farmhouse

3 hours ago
 Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home attacked

3 hours ago
 The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Paki ..

The "Establishment of Special Court (Overseas Pakistanis' Property) Act 2024" pr ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in ..

Pakistan, England to play third Test on Oct 24 in Rawalpindi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan