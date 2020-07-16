Constitutional amendments not possible without consensus: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the amendments in the Constitution could not be made without consensus of all the political parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he stressed the need to discuss some articles of the Constitution for more transparency and accuracy in them and said legislation could be made in accordance of the prevailing circumstances of the country.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ready to hold talks for amendments in the Constitution, adding the opposition parties especially Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) did not want to talk on 18th amendment.

He said the PPP leadership was behaving as 18th amendment was their personal property and legacy that was why; they always showed reluctance for discussing the matter.

Shibli Faraz said the opposition parties were doing politics on various non-issues for political point-scoring, adding both the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were working without any agenda.

The PTI government was effectively working and evolving strategies in the best national interest, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy or concept of smart lockdown was acknowledged by the world as well.

All the stakeholders including chief ministers were devising unified strategies to contain the coronavirus pandemic.