Constitutional amendments package almost finalized: Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Substantial progress has been made on the proposed constitutional amendments package, with just a few finishing touches needed, Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in Senate Irfan Siddiqui said Thursday.

After attending a special committee meeting on constitutional reforms, he spoke to the media, stating that the committee was currently reviewing the draft of the proposed amendments.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Ms. Sherry Rehman stated that both Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and the PPP have reached an agreement on the amendments. However, a meeting of PTI and JUI-F leadership was scheduled later.