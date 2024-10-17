Constitutional amendments package to be presented in Senate on Friday: Siddiqui

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary leader of PML-N in Senate Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday revealed that constitutional amendments package would be tabled in the Senate on Friday.

Speaking informally to journalists at the Parliament House, Siddiqui stated that Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza expressed optimism about the proposed amendments during a meeting of special committee on constitutional reforms.

According to Siddiqui, 90% of the work on the amendments has been completed, and hopefully, the package will be tabled in the Senate on Friday.