Open Menu

Constitutional Amendments Package To Be Presented In Senate On Friday: Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Constitutional amendments package to be presented in Senate on Friday: Siddiqui

Parliamentary leader of PML-N in Senate Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday revealed that constitutional amendments package would be tabled in the Senate on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Parliamentary leader of PML-N in Senate Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday revealed that constitutional amendments package would be tabled in the Senate on Friday.

Speaking informally to journalists at the Parliament House, Siddiqui stated that Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza expressed optimism about the proposed amendments during a meeting of special committee on constitutional reforms.

According to Siddiqui, 90% of the work on the amendments has been completed, and hopefully, the package will be tabled in the Senate on Friday.

Related Topics

Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Irfan Siddiqui

Recent Stories

UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate fina ..

UN climate chief calls for scaling up climate finance

8 minutes ago
 Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: ..

Holding of SCO summit reflects govt best policies: Irfan Siddiqui

9 minutes ago
 PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomati ..

PM terms successful SCO meeting as major diplomatic win for Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves rise to $ 16.11 billion

20 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve perf ..

Rescue 1122 holds CERT competition to improve performance

16 minutes ago
 Extensive awareness, proper research and firm beli ..

Extensive awareness, proper research and firm belief can turn tide against cance ..

16 minutes ago
PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: ..

PPP's 18 October public gathering to be historic: Minister

16 minutes ago
 No evidence found in private college incident: CCP ..

No evidence found in private college incident: CCPO Lahore

16 minutes ago
 LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellatio ..

LHC seeks arguments on appeal for bail cancellation of Rasikh Elahi, others

16 minutes ago
 PU Library organises introductory talk of two book ..

PU Library organises introductory talk of two books

5 minutes ago
 Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Huma Sadaf

5 minutes ago
 CM Maryam taking historic steps to eradicate food ..

CM Maryam taking historic steps to eradicate food insecurity: Ramesh Arora

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan