Constitutional Bench Of SCP Disposes Of Number Of Petitions
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) conducted hearings of a number of cases relating to constitutional matters and rejected most of the petitions for one reason or another.
The seven-member Constitutional Bench of the SCP has speed up the proceedings by fixing petitions for hearing in chronical order and disposing them of mostly for being outdated or not followed by the petitioners.
The Court disposed of three petitions regarding alleged rigging in general elections 2024 on the basis of non-following. Petitioners Abdul Qayum Khan, Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi and Mian Shabbir were not present in the Court when the proceedings began.
The Court, however, adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Founder PTI to be heard after the winter vocations in the SCP.
Counsel for Founder PTI appeared before the Court and requested to adjourn his petition against alleged rigging in general elections held in February 2024 and the Court accepted his plea.
The Constitutional Bench, headed by Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, also disposed of a petition of former Judge SCP Mazahir Akbar Ali Naqvi against a show cause notice to him by the Pakistan Judicial Commission (PJC). It may be worth mentioning that Mazahar Ali Naqvi was removed by the PJC as Judge SCP on the basis of misconduct.
Counsel for Mazahir Naqvi plead before the Court that contact with his client was not established and he may be granted time to contact and consult him.
The Court, however, rejected the petition that no fresh development has been taken in the case and the JC has already announced its judgment.
