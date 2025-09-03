Open Menu

Constitutional Bench Reflects Structural Development In Court's Functioning: Justice Shahid Bilal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Supreme Court’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan has said that constitutional bench, established under

the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, reflected the will of Parliament and marked a structural

development in the Court’s functioning.

On the invitation of the International Lawyers Association (ILA), Mr. Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan

attended the Annual ILA Seminar and Dinner at Gray’s Inn, London, where he was the Guest of

Honor, according to a pres release.

The event was attended by distinguished group of the global legal fraternity, with notable participation

from South Asia — particularly Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India — alongside senior practitioners and

a former member of the judiciary from the United Kingdom.

The Seminar provided a vital platform for dialogue on contemporary legal issues, challenges confronting

judicial systems, and the shared commitment of the international legal community to justice and the

rule of law.

In his address, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan spoke on two central themes: the importance of the

Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the need to address case pendency.

He explained that the Constitutional Bench, established under the 26th Amendment to the Constitution

of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, reflects the will of Parliament and marks a structural development

in the Court’s functioning.

The Bench, he noted, ensures dedicated focus on constitutional interpretation and adjudication, with the

judiciary faithfully discharging its role as guardian of the Constitution within the framework, prescribed by

law.

He emphasized that the judiciary cannot extend its mandate beyond the limits set by the Constitution

and must consistently adhere to its constitutional role.

On the issue of backlog, Justice Bilal acknowledged the heavy pendency of cases before the Supreme

Court, stressing that access to justice requires timely and efficient disposal of disputes. He reaffirmed

that the judges are deeply conscious of their constitutional duty and remain fully devoted to discharging

it with diligence, impartiality, and efficiency.

He underlined the importance of systematic measures such as improved case management, technology-driven

solutions for hearings and tracking, and better rationalization of judicial time to prioritize matters of significant

constitutional consequence.

Reducing pendency, he stressed, is not only an administrative necessity but also a constitutional imperative

essential to public confidence in the judiciary and the rule of law.

Justice Shahid Bilal’s remarks were warmly received by participants and reflected the Supreme Court of

Pakistan’s resolve to address contemporary challenges with foresight while remaining anchored in

constitutionalism, fairness, and the rule of law.

His participation at this prestigious forum also contributed to strengthening professional bonds, enhancing

mutual understanding, and fostering meaningful exchange among jurists and lawyers from diverse

jurisdictions.

