Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Supreme Court’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan has said that constitutional bench, established under
the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, reflected the will of Parliament and marked a structural
development in the Court’s functioning.
On the invitation of the International Lawyers Association (ILA), Mr. Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan
attended the Annual ILA Seminar and Dinner at Gray’s Inn, London, where he was the Guest of
Honor, according to a pres release.
The event was attended by distinguished group of the global legal fraternity, with notable participation
from South Asia — particularly Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India — alongside senior practitioners and
a former member of the judiciary from the United Kingdom.
The Seminar provided a vital platform for dialogue on contemporary legal issues, challenges confronting
judicial systems, and the shared commitment of the international legal community to justice and the
rule of law.
In his address, Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan spoke on two central themes: the importance of the
Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the need to address case pendency.
He explained that the Constitutional Bench, established under the 26th Amendment to the Constitution
of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, reflects the will of Parliament and marks a structural development
in the Court’s functioning.
The Bench, he noted, ensures dedicated focus on constitutional interpretation and adjudication, with the
judiciary faithfully discharging its role as guardian of the Constitution within the framework, prescribed by
law.
He emphasized that the judiciary cannot extend its mandate beyond the limits set by the Constitution
and must consistently adhere to its constitutional role.
On the issue of backlog, Justice Bilal acknowledged the heavy pendency of cases before the Supreme
Court, stressing that access to justice requires timely and efficient disposal of disputes. He reaffirmed
that the judges are deeply conscious of their constitutional duty and remain fully devoted to discharging
it with diligence, impartiality, and efficiency.
He underlined the importance of systematic measures such as improved case management, technology-driven
solutions for hearings and tracking, and better rationalization of judicial time to prioritize matters of significant
constitutional consequence.
Reducing pendency, he stressed, is not only an administrative necessity but also a constitutional imperative
essential to public confidence in the judiciary and the rule of law.
Justice Shahid Bilal’s remarks were warmly received by participants and reflected the Supreme Court of
Pakistan’s resolve to address contemporary challenges with foresight while remaining anchored in
constitutionalism, fairness, and the rule of law.
His participation at this prestigious forum also contributed to strengthening professional bonds, enhancing
mutual understanding, and fostering meaningful exchange among jurists and lawyers from diverse
jurisdictions.
