Constitutional Courts Among Main Points Of COD 2006: Leader Of Opposition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Leader of Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr Ibadullah on Thursday said that setting up of constitutional courts was among the main points of Charter of Democracy 2006 and founder of PTI also agreed with establishment of these courts.
Talking to media here, he said that these courts were not going to be created only in Pakistan, but there were constitutional courts in many countries of the world, adding that increasing the age limit of judges would benefit all the judges rather a person.
He said that political parties which were opposing the constitutional amendments package were having objections at the time of the amendments.
The opposition leader said that the constitutional amendments were not a success or failure of individual of political parties adding that after evolving consensus on the amendments, all would be passed through the parliament.
Dr Ibad said that the government would welcome the suggestions of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other parliamentarians.
Referring to the provincial government of KP, he said that soon a white paper would be released against the corruption of the provincial government, adding that it was unfortunate for the province that the Chief Minister has nothing to deliver but makes tall claims.
He deplored the overall law and order situation in the province and said that there was no safe city in the province.
APP/adi
