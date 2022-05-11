Constitutional crisis deepens as Elahi refuses to take charge of Punjab Governor

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that heavy contingents of police have been deployed in Governor House while Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is consulting with the constitutional experts regarding the issue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Constitutional crisis has deepened as Speaker Punjab Assembly has refused to take charge as the acting Governor of Punjab after removal of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

Owing to the absence of Punjab governor, constitution of Punjab cabinet has also been delayed.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi had sought legal opinion over assuming charge as acting Governor of Punjab.

Attacking the government, Elahi said that PML-N’s actions are unconstitutional.