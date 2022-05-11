UrduPoint.com

Constitutional Crisis Deepens As Elahi Refuses To Take Charge Of Punjab Governor

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2022 | 02:17 PM

Constitutional crisis deepens as Elahi refuses to take charge of Punjab Governor

The latest reports say that heavy contingents of police have been deployed in Governor House while Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is consulting with the constitutional experts regarding the issue.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Constitutional crisis has deepened as Speaker Punjab Assembly has refused to take charge as the acting Governor of Punjab after removal of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

The latest reports say that heavy contingents of police have been deployed in Governor House while Omar Sarfaraz Cheema is consulting with the constitutional experts regarding the issue.

Owing to the absence of Punjab governor, constitution of Punjab cabinet has also been delayed.

Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi had sought legal opinion over assuming charge as acting Governor of Punjab.

Attacking the government, Elahi said that PML-N’s actions are unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Governor Punjab Government Cabinet Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago
 District Zakat Committee provides 22.8 mln rupees ..

District Zakat Committee provides 22.8 mln rupees to 194 local zakat committees

2 minutes ago
 Rohit shares poster of upcoming film 'Cirkus'

Rohit shares poster of upcoming film 'Cirkus'

11 minutes ago
 PNCA to launch book titled 'Conversations with my ..

PNCA to launch book titled 'Conversations with my Father'

13 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka orders 'offensive' to contain riots

Sri Lanka orders 'offensive' to contain riots

13 minutes ago
 Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.