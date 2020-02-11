UrduPoint.com
Constitutional Education Must For Rule Of Law: Speakers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 07:27 PM

The speakers of "UlasiTaroon" youth capacity building workshop here Tuesday called for educating youth about constitutional document for their adherence to rule of law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :The speakers of "UlasiTaroon" youth capacity building workshop here Tuesday called for educating youth about constitutional document for their adherence to rule of law.

The workshop was organized by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) with the collaboration Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar.

On this occasion, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Zahoor Afridi said that only by knowledge and understanding of the governing laws, can rule of law be upheld.

We must promote the culture of dialogue to address issues of social intolerance and extremist attitudes and practices. We need to rewire the national discourse to not only just discuss the problems but also remedies and promote critical thinking. The youth must be open to debate, difference of opinions, new ideas and cross-cultural dialogue.

Dr. Jamil Ahmad Chitrali from Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Peshawar said education and constitutional literacy were vital for democracy. Only by equipping citizens with such intellectual tools, can they make the best choice of their elected representatives.

Dr. Abdul Rauf, Chairman, Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar said that CRSS must be commended and encouraged for undertaking a youth development initiative like UlasiTaroon.

The speakers said that youth must comply with the core constitutional values of respect, equality, tolerance and rule of law to foster social cohesion in the society.

At the end of the workshop certificates were also distributed among the participants.

