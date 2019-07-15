UrduPoint.com
Constitutional Petition Filed In SC Regarding Video Case

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:02 PM

Constitutional petition filed in SC regarding video case

Another constitutional petition has been filed in Supreme Court (SC) in connection with alleged video of judge Arshid Malik

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th July, 2019) Another constitutional petition has been filed in Supreme Court (SC) in connection with alleged video of judge Arshid Malik.The petitioner Ikram Chaudhry advocate has taken the plea the video matter be investigated and those who have displayed it in press conference be summoned.

The central character of video Nasir Butt and his brother be also called.12 persons including law ministry, Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have been made respondents in the petition.On the other side a petition has been filed in SC for investigation into video scandal.

The petition has been filed by Sohail Akhtar, a citizen through the lawyer Ikram Chaudhry.

Through this petition Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Judge Arshid Malik, PEMRA and federation have been made respondents.The petitioner prayed the SC to order inquiry in respect of video scandal besides conducting forensic test of video.It was said in the petition that efforts were made to malign the judiciary through the video.

This is violation of cyber law.The petitioner prayed that video is conspiracy to annihilate the judiciary. PEMRA be ordered to provide all the record of video and those found responsible be brought to justice.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

