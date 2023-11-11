Open Menu

Constitutional Procedure To Be Followed On Appointment Of Caretaker CM KP: Solangi

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Saturday that after the death of Chief Minister KP, the procedure given in the constitution will be followed.

In a post on social media networking site X, he said the spirit of the constitution was very clear.

The Governor, Chief Secretary, and the entire provincial government will perform their duties under the Constitution, Murtaza Solangi added.

There was no crisis and the new Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be appointed soon, Murtaza Solangi maintained.

He ruled out any room for any kind of speculation.

